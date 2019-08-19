Watch hilarious video of Lewis Capaldi surprising fans in Leeds as he delivers burritos with Deliveroo

A funny video has emerged of Lewis Capaldi surprising fans by making food deliveries in Leeds in between gigs.

The singer, from Whitburn, joined forces with Deliveroo to deliver takeaways to three lucky households in the Yorkshire city at the weekend.

Lewis Capaldi was out delivering burritos with Deliveroo.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi is 'last man standing' at Edinburgh nightclub as he parties with mum and his pals until 5am

Capaldi said: "The one thing I love more than music is food and, Leeds, I’m gonna be delivering some to you!"

Last week, Capaldi called on his followers to enter into a raffle to be in with a chance of winning the ultimate Deliveroo - his favourite burrito and a signed copy of his new album.

Capaldi, who is famous for hits including 'Someone You Loved and 'Hold Me While You Wait,' was appearing as a supporting act for Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park on Friday and Saturday night.