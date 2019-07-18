Watch as trio of 'spinning top' UFOs appear over south of Edinburgh

A trio of 'spinning top' UFOs have been spotted in the skies above the south of Edinburgh.

The unidentified flying objects were filmed on a smartphone from the back garden of a home in the Craigmillar area of the city.

The UFOs were spotted above in the skies above Edinburgh. Pic: contributed.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Edinburgh Evening News he filmed the objects for about a minute before they disappeared up into the clouds, possibly in the Bonnyrigg area.

He said: "They appeared bigger and clearer in reality but they were a good distance away. On my 4K TV you can see them in more detail.

"They were spinning on themselves. You could see it more clearly with the naked eye. It's as if you were looking at one of these spinning tops, spinning through 360 degrees - drones don't do that.

"I don't know what it was but it seemed like it might be too high to fly drones. It was more in the flight path of planes."

The Craigmillar man said both he and his pal had noticed the unidentified objects while out in the garden having a beer on what was a sunny day on July 6th.

He said he had never seen anything like it before.

In the film, only two of the three objects can be seen after the man zooms in on the camera. The man said the third object is out of shot because it was tricky for him to look at the screen due to the brightness.

After they disappeared into the clouds he kept an eye out for about another 30 minutes but the objects did not reappear.

He added: "It was all just a bit weird. We were just watching them and then they disappeared and that was it."

The sighting comes after the Evening News told how an amateur astronomer photographed what he described as a "faintly luminous' object which was moving 'erratically' in the sky above Restalrig in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In this case, the man claimed the object remained in the sky for around four hours - from about 1am to 5am.