Watch as RNLI crew rescue stranded Scottish kayaker

Dramatic video has been released showing RNLI crew rescuing a kayaker who had got into difficulty in the Highlands.

The man was saved as a result of his PLB (Personal Locator Beacon) which alerts the Coastguard to the emergency and pinpoints their exact location.

Kayak on board The Taylors. Picture: RNLI

The kayaker got into difficulty in rocks near Melvich in Sutherland on Saturday, and was rescued by an RNLI crew featuring workers and volunteers from Thurso.

He had been hit by a wave, thrown out of the kayak and was unable to get back in, deciding to swim to the rocks.

RNLI lifeboat The Taylors, was used in the rescue.

Thurso station's smaller inflatable Y boat with two volunteer crew members was also used.

The man was assisted into the Y boat, before and returned to the all-weather lifeboat.

RNLI Coxswain Dougie Munro said "This is a great example of the importance of carrying a means for calling for help, such as a PLB. Because of the kayakers preparations, the locator beacon directed us straight to him. He who was exhausted and suffering the effects of being in the cold water.

"Time was important and any delay in finding him might have led to a different outcome.

"This emergency highlights the importance of PLBs, especially when alone. Always carry that means to call for help and carry it on your person and within reach at all times."