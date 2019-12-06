Watch as baby born deaf squeals with delight as she hears dad for first time

Have your say

This is the moment a deaf baby smiled from cheek to cheek and squealed with delight when her dad turned on her hearing aid.

Georgina Addison, who is four-months-old, was born deaf and had two hearing aids fitted when she was just a few weeks old.

Georgina Addison, who is four-months-old, was born severely deaf. Picture: SWNS

Every morning when parents Paul and Louise go to wake her up, they switch on her hearing aids and watch as she coos and smiles with delight.

In the clip shot by proud Paul, 32, you can hear a bleep as he flicks the switch on the aids - and little Georgina gasps, smiling and laughing when she hears her mum's voice.

Communications manager Paul, from Harrogate, Yorks,. said it "fills his heart with joy" every time he turns on Georgina's hearing aids each morning.

He said: "It's like she's having the lights switched on and she can hear her mum's voice.

Georgina Addison, who is four-months-old. Picture: SWNS

"She is instantly delighted and becomes much happier straight away.

"Her face lights up and she looks delighted.

"For us as parents it is a true delight for us too.

"It fills my heart with joy and you just can't put a price on things like this.

The moment Georgina heard her dad for the first time. Picture: SWNS

"Every morning she reacts like it's a completely new experience and that will never get old."

Paul and HR manager, Louise, discovered first-born Georgina was deaf shortly after she was born in August.

Initial audiology tests identified hearing issues and the family were referred to see a specialist audiologist.

Paul said: "Getting that sort of news is always going to be difficult.

"We focused on the practicalities of the situation and did our best to stay positive."

She got her hearing aids in September, and the couple recorded the video yesterday (5).

"She's a very happy baby and we made sure it wouldn't become a long term issue.

"Every morning now when we turn the hearing aids on we get this lovely reaction from her.

"She smiles every morning when she's able to access sound. It's just gorgeous."