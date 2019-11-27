Watch as adorable four-month-old panda explores its den at Edinburgh Zoo for first time

Ruaraidh looks like an inquisitive little panda...

These are the first moments that a red panda kit takes to explore its outoor surroundings at Edinburgh Zoo.

Ruaridh, which means 'red-haird king' was born in July to mum Ginger, who arrived in February 2017 from Dierenrijk in the Netherlands, and dad Bruce, who arrived in March 2016 from Safaripark Beekse Bergen also in the Netherlands.

The video footage shows the adorable little fella climbing on logs and stones as he becomes more familiar with his home outside his den.

The wildlife conservation charity announced Ruaridh’s birth earlier this year in a fantastic boost for the endangered species breeding programme.

You can find out more about the species and the threats red pandas face in the wild at Edinburgh Zoo's website