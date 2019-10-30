Warm welcome home for brave Larbert teen battling cancer

A Larbert teenager who is battling cancer received a warm welcome home at a special fundraiser organised to celebrate his return from Germany, where he has been receiving treatment.

Adam Grieve (15) was given the shock news he had a brain tumour in July after suffering headaches and feeling sick.

The Larbert High School pupil underwent a successful operation to remove the growth but was devastated to learn it had been cancerous and he would need further treatment.

Adam, who is a member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, was flown to Essen in Germany for pioneering Proton Beam Therapy, an advanced form of of radiotherapy.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Adam on the road to recovery raised £5000 in the first 24 hours.

Adam is now back home recovering before he embarks on a further year-long course of chemotherapy treatment in Glasgow in November.

Friends and family were thrilled therefore to be able to spend quality time with the keen runner at a fundraising event held at The Scott’s in Grangemouth in his honour.

Thanks to online donations and money raised on the night the #STRENGTHFORADAM fund is now sitting at nearly £30,000.

Adam’s proud aunt Louise Gillen said: “The event at The Scott’s was a huge success with an amazing £9178 raised on the night. Adam and his family are delighted and overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown by everyone – there were 160 people there in total.

“There was a moving power point presentation shown of Adam’s journey and also showed him when he was little - he and his twin Lucas were born six weeks premature so this is not the first time Adam has faced a battle with his health.

“It was really touching and Adam’s dad gave an emotional speech too saying proud he was of him.

“It’s so lovely having Adam back home and for him to be able to spend time with his friends again.

“He’s enjoying just doing normal things again like popping in to see members of the family. He came in to mine for his dinner last Sunday and it was so nice to have him over.

“Throughout all his treatment he has been so incredibly brave and continues to inspire us all – he is just amazing.

“He’s such a fit young lad and a very talented runner, so his diagnosis really came as a shock to everyone.

“He has so much support though from his brother, his family, the extended family and his friends from the Falkirk Victoria Harriers who all came along to the night at The Scott’s too.”

Louise said Adam’s recovery journey has also been boosted by a number of messages from famous athletes. “He got video messages from Mo Farrah and well wishes from Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley which were all fantastic,” she said.

“He got a really touching message from Dame Kelly Holmes too as well as messages from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and even Subo!

“He has also received complimentary tickets from Chelsea Football Club Foundation to go and see Chelsea play at Crystal Palace next month which he’s really excited about as he’s a big fan.”

To donate to Adam’s page visit www.gofundme.com/f/strengthforadam