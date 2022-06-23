Wallyford: Emergency services on scene after lorry crashes through fence onto train line

ScotRail trains are currently delayed due to the incident, with the transport company taking to social media to confirm: “We have had a report of a lorry on the track between Wallyford and Prestonpans.

"Due to the lorry being close to the overhead wires the power has been turned off for safety reasons, the power is affecting services into and out of Edinburgh.”

National Rail posted a picture of the incident, adding: “We're working with the emergency services to find the best way to recover the HGV.

"Once that's done, we'll then need to check for damage to the track and overhead line kit.”

Police Scotland has attended the scene, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Servce.

Officers in East Lothian have warned drivers that diversions are in place while they deal with the incident.

They took to social media to say: “Officers were called to reports of a lorry on the railway tracks near the A199, Wallyford, Musselburgh around 1.30pm on Thursday, 23 June, 2022.

“The male lorry driver has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the following roads are closed:

“A199 closed between the Dolphinstone junction and Strawberry Corner roundabout.

“A199 closed at the Loan junction, Wallyford.

“A6094 closed at the Loan junction, Wallyford.