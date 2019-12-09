Vote for your favourite Laurel and Hardy film for HippFest screening

HippFest is calling for all silent film and slapstick fans to vote for a Laurel and Hardy film to be screened at next year’s Festival at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness.

Using the online poll on Facebook @hippfest, Laurel and Hardy devotees can vote for their favourite flick from a choice of five slapstick silent movies made by comedy duo Stan and Ollie. Voting closes on December 16.

Alison Strauss, HippFest director (Falkirk Community Trust), said: “Our Laurel and Hardy screenings during the Festival are a firm favourite, so in celebration of HippFest’s 10th year and in recognition of the universal love for ‘The Boys’, we are inviting our audiences to choose which title from the shortlist they would most like to see up on the big screen.

“All five of the films included in the poll show Stan and Ollie demonstrating their trade-mark genius for physical comedy and the perfection of the personas they developed as a pair.

“It’s going to be tough to choose just one but local people might be tempted to go for ‘Big Business’ co-starring Falkirk’s very own star of the silent screen: James Finlayson.

“Whichever film wins the day, belly-laughs are guaranteed and we encourage everyone to get voting.”

The 10th Hippodrome Silent Film Festival will run from 18-22 March 2020. The event is organised by Falkirk Community Trust with key funding and support from Falkirk Council, Film Hub Scotland (BFI Film Audience Network), Creative Scotland and Visit Falkirk.