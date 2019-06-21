Volunteers to cycle from Edinburgh to Paris to raise money for orphan charity

A group of volunteer cyclists will embark on a 700 mile trip from Edinburgh to Paris to raise money for World Care Foundation.

World Care Foundation a grassroots charity founded in 2015 who raise money to aid orphans in countries such as Turkey, Lebanon and Bangladesh.

The challenge

The five riders will set off from Edinburgh Castle tomorrow morning at 8am and make stops in throughout the UK before finishing the journey at the Eiffel Tower in Paris within the space of a week.

100 per cent of the money raised by the sponsored cycle will go towards World Care Foundation orphanages, medical care and educational support for the children in need.

The total journey will take the cyclists from Edinburgh villages in the UK before they cycle through rural villages in France and end the challenge in Paris.

Each cyclist participating in the full trip has a fundraising target of £2,000.

In total, over £15,000 has been raised so far for the charity in total.

Zahid Hamid, 45, one of the cyclists taking part in the full trip said: “It’s a local charity, so a lot of the guys involved, certainly all the cyclists know each other and we’re good friends it’s a great cause.

“I’ve been to Lebanon before and seen first hand the struggles out there having been involved with other charities before.

“When you’re actually out there and you have kids yourself it’s hard not to envision yourself in their shoes and do what you can to help out.

“It’s an unbelievable and heartbreaking experience that I would recommend to anyone who wants to become involved with charity work to help them and I hope to go back this year to volunteer.”

Zahid, along with other cyclists Abdul Rahman Ali, Asif Ahmed, Maqbool Ahmed and Irfan Ali have all been training through Ramadan to prepare themselves for the trip.

Mr Hamid added: “We’ve been training hard throughout Ramadan so it has been very difficult through June, but we’re all quite fit lads, we each have strengths and weaknesses but we will just need to pull together and help each other through it.”

The full journey will take the cyclists to Gretna Green, Kendall, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Oxford and Brighton before they take an overnight ferry to France.

While the weather is set to become more torrential after they reach Manchester, it has not put them off completing the journey.

Mr Hamid said: “I think the hardest bit will be the cycling one day after the next, while it will be tough and it might take us two or three weeks to recover, what will keep us going is thinking of the people we will be helping with the money raised who have tough conditions much longer than us.

“In particular the cyclists want to thank Leakproof, Smart Touch Car Valeting, As Clean as you Like, Sturrock Armstrong and Thomson, Ultrasound Direct Scotland, M&P Insurance, Ashman Solicitors and Pure Cotton for their fantastic contribution to our fundraising.”

Shahid Aziz, Trustee World Care Foundation, said: “All the team at World Care Foundation are grateful to these amazing human beings.

“Their efforts are worthy of huge respect and appreciation.

“Their contributions will make a huge difference in the lives of many orphans and poor children. “We cannot wait for them to go and see the projects which their contributions will support.”