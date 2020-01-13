Vodafone 5G goes live in Edinburgh promising more reliable and responsive internet service

Network giant Vodafone has launched its 5G service in Scotland's capital for the first time today.

It promises customers a more "reliable and responsive service at no extra cost."

The global telecom business has now increased its total number of 5G locations to 100 around the world, including five sites in Belfast and another in Leeds where it also launched today.

With its network advances, the company claims it is also now the first UK company to offer multi-operator technology that will allow providers to share the same mobile base station.

This, according to Vodafone, will help to "reduce energy and the number of masts needed".

In May last year EE brought 5G to Edinburgh making it the first operator to launch the high-speed mobile network in Scotland.

With its service in 50 cities across the UK, EE is the larger 5G provider in the country while Vodafone falls closely behind with it's advanced network service in 34 UK cities.

A Vodafone spokesman said: "Edinburgh, Belfast and Leeds are thriving technology cities with mobile data usage in each location growing by more than 90 per cent over the last two years.

"The arrival of 5G meets future demand and means more customers can experience Wi-Fi-like speeds on the move with almost no buffering or time lag.

"For example, customers can use one of Vodafone’s entertainment services – Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass – at up to 10 times faster on 5G than with 4G."

Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said: “We have started the new year as we mean to go on. We now offer 5G in double the number of places than our nearest rival and we have significantly boosted the capacity of our network. It is ready for the arrival in 2020 of some great new 5G handsets and the next big software release bringing ultra-low latency. Together, these will push 5G to the next level.”