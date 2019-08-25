Vinnie Jones speaks for first time of his wife's death

Vinnie Jones has spoken about the death of his wife for the first time, thanking his fans for helping him with his "heavy grief".

The actor's wife Tanya died in July after a long illness, with Vinnie at her side.

The former footballer, 54, posted a picture of the couple on Twitter on Sunday.

He told his followers: "THANK YOU to each and every one of you for your kind thoughts and kind words through this devastating time you have all helped us enormously with this heavy grief, Vinnie."

Vinnie and Tanya, 53, married in 1994.

Tanya had a daughter, Kaley, by her former husband, and a son, Aaron, with Vinnie.

Tanya underwent an emergency heart transplant at the age of 21 following the birth of Kaley and is also reported to have suffered from cervical cancer. In 2013, the actor told how the couple had both been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Tanya died on July 6.

A statement from Vinnie's management said at the time: "At 8.46am local time in Los Angeles on Saturday July 6, Vinnie Jones's wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

"Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

"Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time."