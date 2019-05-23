Video - Promo for Castlebay Community School in Barra

The pupils and staff at Castlebay Community School in Barra are giving us a glimpse into the life at the school and showcasing the community of Barra thanks to their latest video which was posted on Youtube yesterday (Wednesday).

The video features pupils and staff talking about the benefits they have gained and the activities promoted at the school.

The setting for the school and the community of Barra is also front and centre in the video with some fabulous shots of the island and its way of life.

Check out the video: HERE