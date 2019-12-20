Victory for Save Leith Walk campaign as property developers lose appeal over proposed demolition

Developers Drum had appealed the council's initial refusal of planning permission for its demolition.

Save Leith Walk campaigners have scored a major victory in their battle to stop the demolition of the parade of shops on the street.

Drum Property Group had appealed the decision by the council to refuse permission for the demolition and subsequent development of the building.

However, this morning, the appeal was dismissed by the Scottish Government, securing a victory for campaigners.

Reporter Karen Black from the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division said: "I concluded that planning permission should be refused as the replacement buildings would not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area, in contravention of the relevant statutory tests and development plan policies.

"It follows that there is currently no acceptable redevelopment proposal that might justify demolition."

