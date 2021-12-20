Vic Emery was killed in the incident on the A74 at Ecclefechan on on Saturday, December 18.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 2.20 pm that day and enquiries are still ongoing to establish the cause.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, Road Policing Division, said: “We are still carrying out enquiries with regard to the cause of the crash and again would appeal to anyone who driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the collision to contact us.

Vic Emery: Former chair of the Scottish Police Authority has died in crash near Ecclefechan

“I would be keen to hear from drivers who have dash-cam footage but I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white luton style box van which was seen in the area at the time.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1992 of Saturday, 18 December, 2021.

A statement on behalf of Mr Emery’s family said: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Vic Emery, a cherished husband, devoted father and grandfather and respected businessman passed away Saturday, 18th December 2021.

“His wife, Dianne, and daughters, Lucy, Juliet and Victoria and three beloved grandchildren are utterly devastated, their hearts shattered, and request privacy at this time.”

As well as Zero Waste Scotland and the SPA, Mr Emery was Chair of the Scottish Police Services Authority (SPSA) and Chair of the Civil Nuclear Police Authority.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Mr Emery, saying: “I’m shocked and very sad to hear this terrible news.

"I first got to know Vic when he ran Govan shipyard and since then our paths have crossed regularly through his public sector roles.

"I held him in very high regard and liked him a lot. My deepest condolences go to his loved ones.”

The SPA added that they “are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Vic Emery.

"Vic was the first Chair of the Authority and he made a significant and lasting contribution in the early years of police reform.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this time.”

