Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce on his mid-morning weekday slot on BBC Radio 2, according to reports.

The well-known TV presenter will take over from the legendary Scottish broadcasting veteran Bruce, following the announcement last month that he would be stepping down.

Kay, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, is known for fronting various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes including All Star Family Fortunes, Just The Two Of Us, and Beat The Star.

The 48-year-old presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

He has previously filled in for other Radio 2 presenters including Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.

The Sun reported that contracts had been signed last week, and Kay is due to kick off his first show on April 3.

A BBC Radio 2 spokesperson said: “We’ve seen a lot of speculation about who will take over the much coveted mid-morning slot on Radio 2, and we’ll confirm the new presenter in the near future.”

Bruce announced he was leaving the BBC after 31 years in January, and is due to present his final 9.30am – midday slot in March.

The news was shortly followed by confirmation that the 72-year-old will be moving to the Bauer station Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a brand new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Bruce said he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

The radio DJ first joined the corporation in 1977 as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter and his first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984.

The following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

He later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, he returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

Bruce has also presented Radio 2’s coverage of Eurovision since 1988, and has been a regular presenter of Sunday Night is Music Night.