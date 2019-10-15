Vandalised car in Clarkston left to roll down hill

A Clarkston resident is warning the community to be vigilant after his car was recently targeted by vandals.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (October 10), his car window was smashed and the hand brake taken off, causing the vehicle to roll down Mansfield Road.

The car smashed into a road sign and church wall. Luckily no one was hurt in the incident. The resident said: “I was woken up by a knock on the door at around 3am.

I was shocked to see two police officers standing on the front step. They asked if I had a Ford Kia and I told them my wife did. “They asked where it was, and I looked behind them because it is always parked out the front on the road.

They then told me that it was at the bottom of the hill. I couldn’t believe it. They saw it happen as they were out on patrol at the time.”

And now residents in the area are being urged to be more vigilant in case this isn’t a one-off incident.

“Luckily no one was hurt this time. But what if someone was crossing the road? It could have been much worse.

This could be a random attack or it could lead to a spate of vandalism. Residents need to be on the look out.”