Valentine's Day 2020 events near me: things to do around Scotland if you're single

Here are just some of the things you can do in Scotland if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

For singletons who are determined to be mingletons, there are speed dating events happening all over the country.

But it doesn’t have to be all bad - here are some of the things you can do on Valentine’s Day as a single person in Scotland.

Speed Dating

For singletons who are determined to be mingletons, there are speed dating events happening all over the country - your soulmate could be waiting for you at one of them.

Though they might seem outdated, speed dates let you get to know your opposite number better than their Tinder profile can - and let you escape after a couple of minutes if there’s no ‘spark’ to speak of.

While there are sure to be plenty across the country, Edinburgh has a particularly large array of them planned for the next few days, including:

Valentine’s Speed Dating at The Barologist (Thursday, 13 Feb, 7pm to 9:30pm).

Edinburgh 25 Dates: speed dating and disco at The Jam House (Friday, 14 Feb, 6:30pm to 10pm).

Red Valentines Party at The Angel’s Share Hotel (Friday 14, 7pm to midnight).

Valentine’s Speed Dating (Age 32-44) at Revolution Edinburgh (Thursday 13 Feb, 7pm - 9pm).

Anti Valentines Day

There are also anti-Valentine’s Day events happening all over Scotland, coaxing single people out to enjoy themselves on 14 February.

Waxy O’Connor’s

Address: 44 West George Street, G2 1DH

Waxy O’Connor’s Irish bar in Glasgow promises to be full of like-minded singles looking for a laugh and some good atmosphere.

Moy at The Tunnels

Address: Carnegie's Brae, Aberdeen AB10 1BF

Glasgow-based New Zealander, Moy, is a rising star in the Scottish music scene. Recommended listening for fans of The XX, Prince, and The 1975, Moy is performing live at the Tunnels in Aberdeen this Friday - the perfect gig to forget about the Valentine blues.

Shanghai Club

Address: Le Monde Hotel, 16A George Street, EH2 2PF

Shanghai claims to offer guests “a taste of the VIP lifestyle”, and Anti-Valentine’s Day should be no different.

Sub Club

Address: 22 Jamaica Street, G1 4QD

Sub Club is putting on a night of techno, funk, and electronica for any singles looking for a big night out in Glasgow.

Stay in and chill out

If you’re happily single and just looking to avoid the swooning hordes and enjoy your Friday night in peace, there are plenty of things you can get up to at home.

Curl up on the sofa and enjoy some quality time with your TV. The second episode of Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland airs at 10pm on BBC 2, or there’s murder mystery entertainment in STV’s Grantchester at 9pm.

Then after that, there’s plenty to keep you entertained on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or your favourite alternative streaming platform