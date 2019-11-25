Urgent police appeal over missing girl, 14, last seen leaving Edinburgh's Murrayfield ice rink

Fourteen-year-old from West Lothian not seen since Saturday night

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Edinburgh's Murrayfield ice rink at around 7pm on Saturday night.

Tya Miller, 14, was last seen leaving Murrayfield ice rink around 7pm on Saturday

Tya Miller, from Newton in West Lothian, is described as about 5ft 9in tall with long fair / blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Police said she has links to the Livingston area.

Constable Stuart Gilmour said: "We are asking anyone who may have seen Tya recently to get in touch with us through the 101 number, quoting the reference 4139 of 23 November 2019. I would also ask Tya herself to get in touch with her family or police and let us know where she is."