Urgent plea to help trace vulnerable Edinburgh man, 83, missing from Leith

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing 83-year-old Robert Low.

Robert, who has been missing from Albert Street, Leith since earlier this afternoon Saturday, 8 February 2020, is described as white, 5ft4 in height, of slim build and when last seen was wearing a blue checked jumper and tracksuit bottoms.

Inspector Grant McCulloch, Craigmiller Police Station, is asking people to keep a look out for Mr Low.

He said: "We have officers carrying out a search of the area around Albert Street at the moment but would ask members of the public, especially taxi and bus drivers who may be in the area, to keep a look out for Robert.

"He doesn't, as far as we know, have any money with nor a mobile phone with him. He may have gone into one of the local licensed premises so if you have seen him, then please contact Leith Police Station via 101."