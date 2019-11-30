Urgent appeal issued for missing Edinburgh boy, 12, last seen in Leith over 24 hours ago

12-year-old Leon has been missing since Friday

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help tracing a missing 12-year-old boy.

Leon was last seen leaving an address in the Leith area of Edinburgh

Leon Brown was last seen leaving an address in the Leith area of Edinburgh around 8:30am on Friday 29th November 2019.

The 12 year-old, who lives in the Leith area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Leon is described as White Scottish in appearance, around 6ft tall and of slim build. His hair style is described as short and is coloured brown.

When last seen he was wearing a black Adidas jumper, black trousers, black Nike trainers and black Adidas backpack.

Leon also has links to the South Queensferry and Craigmillar areas.

Anyone who may have seen Leon since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4243 of the 29th November 2019.