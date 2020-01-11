Urgent appeal for missing West Lothian teenager who hasn't been seen for over 24 hours

Tya Miller was last seen on Friday morning

An urgent appeal has been launched to help trace a missing 14-year-old from West Lothian.

Tya Miller was reported missing from Newton in West Lothian on Friday, 10 January.

Tya, aged 14, was last seen around 11am in the Duddingston Crescent area of the village but has connections in Bathgate and in Livingston, particularly the Deans and Craighill areas of the town.

She is 5 ft 9 ins and has long hair, currently dyed dark brown. She was wearing a cropped white top, grey leggings, a black bomber style jacket and white trainers.

Inspector Dougie Simpson of Livingston Police Station said: “Concern is growing as Tya is just 14 year-old and has now been missing overnight. I would urge anyone who knows where she is to get in touch.

“I would also ask Tya herself to get in touch with her family or police to let us know that she is safe. Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1210 of 10 January.”