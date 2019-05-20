Urgent appeal for missing 15-year-old last seen on Princes Street

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the help of the public to trace a teenager who has been missing since last Friday.

Shannon Cockburn (15) was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh around 5.50pm on Friday, May 17.

The teenager, who lives in the Balerno area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Shannon is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair worn in various styles.

Shannon also has links to the Portobello area of Edinburgh and Musselburgh where she may have travelled by bus. She also is known to frequent the Princes Street area of Edinburgh.

Anyone who may have seen Shannon since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3339 of 17th May.