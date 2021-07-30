Those who would usually use this route are advised to avoid the area.

Union street is currently closed between Gordon Street and Argyll Street.

Union Street: Central Glasgow street closed by police during ongoing incident

Police were called out for a concern for person at 12.45 am on Friday morning.

They are still on the scene with the Scottish Ambulance Service and the incident is ongoing.

For those affected by this story, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

