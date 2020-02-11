Two people injured and horse killed in storm crash on A7

Two people were hospitalised following a crash which killed a horse in Hawick during Storm Ciara on Sunday.

Police were called to the A7 near Wilton Hill at 6.20pm after a horse, believed to have bolted during the freak weather, collided with a car.

Two people were taken to hospital and Hawick man Murray Renwick, who lost his horse Jock in the accident, said on his social media page: “Words can’t describe how much a horse means. I’m absolutely devastated.”

A police spokeswoman said: “A man and a woman, both 24-years-old, were taken to Borders General Hospital with serious injury. The horse died at the scene.

“The road was closed for a few hours to allow for an investigation to be carried out and uplift of the vehicle and horse. It re-opened around 8.45pm.”