Two new drive-thru restaurants planned for Fife town

Two more drive-thru restaurants could be on the cards for a Fife town

The owners of the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes have submitted a plan to convert a town centre car park to accommodate the businesses.

If approved by councillors, the North Street car park between the petrol station and YMCA could accommodate two fast food places with drive-thru facilities.

It’s the second time such a bid has been made.

A planning statement said: “The proposed development is a re-submission for two restaurant and drive through units, associated car parking, access, landscaping and other operations at North Street, Glenrothes. Two units will be occupied by mainstream commercial operators.”

The proposal doesn’t reveal who would move into the units, but talks have taken place with several companies.

The previous application was previously rejected by Fife Council planners, who ruled it would leave the town centre short of parking.

Ryden’s application stated: “The inclusion of two units and subsequent loss of 64 spaces from the existing 1448 spaces available across the town centre car parks is not considered to cause any operational issues.

“Parking surveys undertaken found that the maximum occupancy in the car park was 988 on a Thursday and 847 on a Saturday. The car park therefore currently operates well below capacity.”