Two-minute trailer for Top Gun sequel starring Tom Cruise released

Tom Cruise makes a dramatic return to the skies in the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star reprises the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the two-minute teaser.

The action movie sequel is being released in 2020, 34 years after the 1986 original.

Cruise is seen alongside newcomer Miles Teller, who plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell's late friend and radar intercept officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

He must teach the young pilot to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I have to admit I wasn't expecting an invitation back," Mitchell says as he returns to train a new generation of recruits at the Top Gun flight school.

"Your instructor is one the finest pilots this programme has ever produced," the recruits are told in one scene.

"His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death."

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the sequel, which also stars Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman and Charles Parnell.

It comes after Cruise teased the trailer on Sunday by sharing the poster for the film.

It showed him leaning up against his plane while watching other jets in the sky above him.

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas on 26 June 2020.