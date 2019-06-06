Twitter behind mural of Scotland footballer in Leith ahead of Women's World Cup

Twitter has been unveiled as the company behind the giant mural of Scotland footballer Claire Emsliie on the wall of the Biscuit Factory in Leith ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The online news and social networking service commissioned the artwork as part of a series of murals, depicting the UK's biggest female football stars, created by top female illustrators.

The giant mural of Claire Emslie. Pic: Twitter/@brennajessie_

The striking image in the north of Edinburgh shows the Scotland forward wearing her Scotland colours with a pink backdrop covered by images of thistles.

Claire Emslie, who recently joined Orlando Pride from Manchester City, is among the 23 players picked to represent Scotland at the Women's World Cup in France.

She previously played for Hibs and Bristol City.

The eye-catching murals are located around the UK in the home towns and cities where England and Scotland players grew up and first discovered their love of football.

The murals mark another step in Twitter’s campaign to drive conversation around the women’s game this year - raising awareness of the players talent and achievements, and inspiring other women and girls to participate too.

Each illustration is unique and true to the style of the individual artist. Artists participating include Laura Callaghan, Mercedes Bazan, Lidia Cao, Sam Dunn, Louise Pomeroy, Claudine O’Sullivan, Ella Masters, Lesley Barnes, Zem Clarke and Toria Jaymes.

The image of Claire Emslie has been signed by artist Ella Masters.

The Scotland striker herself even caught wind of the artwork on twitter, re-tweeting a post of it and simply stating: "Wow!"

Marco Billelo, communications lead for Twitter UK, said: “Twitter is the place to follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year. We’re proud to be driving forward conversation around the women’s game, launching the first ever #WomenInFootball emoji and the hashtag #WhatIf campaign to champion women and girls within the football industry.

"These murals were the perfect way to pay homage to the stars of the game within their hometowns and cities, giving them the legendary status they deserve."

Scotland kick off their world cup campaign in Nice against England on Sunday, June 9th.

They will also be playing Japan and Argentina in the group stages.