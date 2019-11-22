Tweed Togs hoping to give the gift of kid clothes this Christmas

A Peebles charity giving the gift of children’s clothes this Christmas is on a mission to collect as many pre-loved garments as possible.

Tweed Togs collects pre-loved clothes to wash, iron and pack into gift-tagged parcels for children.

Since 2017 its volunteers have been working with health visitors, teachers and social workers to help more than 300 local families.

And this month the charity gained new volunteers in the form of Royal Bank of Scotland staff from Galashiels, Kelso and Peebles who will help collect, prepare and distribute the donations.

Tweed Togs volunteer Sonja Edwardson said: “Tweed Togs is delighted that the bank is providing donation points in the run up to Christmas. It’s always very busy at this time of the year and we are very grateful indeed for this wonderful support.”

The charity is specifically looking for items for children aged two to 12 years.

Amanda Baitup, Borders community banker with Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “The work Tweed Togs carries out is invaluable and makes a huge impact to some of the most vulnerable people in the local communities.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small the donation is – collectively it will make a massive difference.”

Donations can be dropped into any RBS; Fat Face, Tontine Hotel, Bank Of Scotland and First Nursery in Peebles; West Linton’s school, health centre and early learners; Nashy’s in Cardrona, Eddleston School and Innerleithen Coop until December 17.