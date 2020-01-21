Tributes to man who died in tragic car crash on busy Scottish road

Have your say

A MAJOR accident in Ayrshire claimed the life of a 30-year-old man from Campbelton.

Ian Smith tragically died at the scene near Stewarton after his car collided with another car on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Smith was tragically killed in a car crash in Ayrshire on Saturday afternoon 'picture: Facebook

Ambulance crews were also called out to the incident.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to Campbeltown Hospital while a 19-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Scottish mother to sue hospital after being accused of trying to kill her own daughter

Tributes have flooded in on social media for Ian after the accident took his life.

The victim of the accident on the B842 has been named as Ian Smith 'picture: Social Media/Facebook

Police are now appealing for information from witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor of Argyll and West Dumbarton Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Smith at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the crash and I would ask for the public’s assistance with our investigation.

READ MORE: Serving police officer dies after falling from Scottish bridge

Ian Smith tragically died at the scene of the crash on the B842 in Ayrshire picture: Google Maps

“If anyone was in the area at the time of the crash, or has any dashcam footage that can assist us, please get in contact.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped with our enquiries so far.

"Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3087 of 18 January, 2020".