Tributes paid to 'cracking' Musselburgh man after tragic fatal A1 crash

Tributes have been paid to a former footballer and coach from Musselburgh who died in a car crash on the A1.

Ryan Cossettini, aged 25, was driving north on the A1 near Alnwick when his Volkswagen Golf left the carriageway on Friday 12 July, Northumbria Police said.

The A1 close to where the fatal collision took place (Photo: Google)

As a member of the coaching set-up at Tranent Juniors FC and an avid golfer, Mr Cossettini was described as a “cracking lad” in tributes left on social media.

A former Under 21s player at Tranent, Mr Cossettini left playing football behind and moved into coaching, helping nurture the best young talent in the Under 19s squad at the club.

A statement from the club said staff were “devastated” by the tragic news.

It said: “The club are devastated by the news of Ryan’s passing. Ryan played for our U21 team and was on our coaching staff when we gained promotion as South Division Champions, Ryan was also part of our successful U19 coaching staff.

“Our condolences got out to his family and friends ,Ryan will be missed by everyone who knew him. RIP Ryan.”

Tributes were also left on the Tranent Juniors FC Facebook group, with one member describing the former footballer as a “cracking lad”.

They wrote: “So sad to hear. Was a cracking lad with us goalies. Be sadly missed. RIP Cossy.”

Another left their condolences and said: “Aw dear that’s terrible news, nice laddie always. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Mr Cossettini was also an avid golfer, with a tribute sent out by Musselburgh Golf Club at Monktonhall to members.

It said: “It is with regret that we inform you of the death of a past junior member.

“Ryan Cossettini was killed in a car crash last week driving from Wentworth; he was 25 years old. The club's thoughts are with his family and friends.”