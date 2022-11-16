With dog ownership rocketing over lockdown, here are the lovable pups that have been most sought after across the UK.

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soaring.

While there are a huge range of diverse breeds across the country, some are a rarer sight in parks than others according to the research by outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets.

Just a single Azawakh was registered with the Kennel Club in 2020, while less than 300 new Deerhounds, King Charles Spaniels or Cardigan Welsh Corgis were registered, meaning they are now considered ‘vulnerable’.

But others have seen their popularity soar – here are the top 13 most popular breeds.

Was your pet crowned top dog?

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. French Bulldog After taking the title of most popular dog in 2019, the French Bulldog drops to second place after a slight decrease in registrations. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Labrador Retriever The new top dog is the Labrador Retriever, which has seen its popularity increase by 13 per cent over lockdown. Labradors were originally imported into the UK from Canada. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cocker Spaniel The third most popular dog in Britain is the Cocker Spaniel - which can actually be one of two distinct breeds, the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Dachshund Breaking into the top five is the Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund, which has enjoyed a 24 per cent rise in registration numbers in just a single year. there are now five times as many of the cute sausage dogs as there were a decade ago. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales