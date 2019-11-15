Tree inspection call by council

Landowners across Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to inspect trees on their property bordering roads and pavements.

With the increased threat of high winds during autumn and winter, Aberdeenshire Council is urging residents, farmers and others to prune back overhanging branches and remove rotten or unstable trees.

The council says that in addition to the serious threat to passing pedestrians and traffic, falling trees can also cause significant and costly damage to walls, signs and road infrastructure.

Philip McKay, head of roads, landscape and waste services, said: “As a responsible local authority, our priority in managing trees belonging to the council is public safety.

“Where we identify a hazard to either people or property then we will take the appropriate action to render the tree safe.

“It is vital that landowners follow our example and routinely inspect their trees for signs of disease, damage or instability.”

Before carrying out or instructing any tree work, however, checks should be made on whether a tree is subject to a protection order, a condition of a planning consent or in a conservation area.

Infrastructure services committee chair Councillor Peter Argyle said: “We are blessed to have such an abundance and diverse range of trees across Aberdeenshire and I would urge anyone who has trees on their property which border roads to routinely inspect them.”