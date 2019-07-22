Travel delay fears over A9 road closure

Motorists have been warned that they could face hefty delays as a chunk of the main road between Perth and Dunkeld is shut for three consecutive nights as part of the work to turn the route into a dual carriageway.

Transport Scotland told road users to allow extra time for their journey as ten miles of the A9 north of Perth between Luncarty and Dunkeld, is closed overnight for three consecutive nights from Monday.

The A9 will be closed in both directions between the Luncarty Junction and the A923 Dunkeld Junction, from 8.30pm to 6am each night.

The closures are required to install concrete bridge beams which will form the new Stanley/Tullybelton Junction overbridge on the route.Signed diversion routes will be in place on approach to the closure area, via the A85 for northbound traffic and via the A923 Dunkeld Junction for southbound traffic.

Access to the communities of Luncarty, Bankfoot and Stanley will be maintained via the local road network for the duration of the three overnight closures, while access for emergency vehicles will be available at all times.

The £6 billion dualling of the A9 is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland's history.

Earlier this year work began after revised designs for the Killiecrankie to Glen Garry section were unveiled following opposition by campaigners who believed the works would affect the historic Killiecrankie battlefield site.