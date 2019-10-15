'Traumatised' British couple say they have been detained in US with their baby after 'border mistake'

A British couple say they have been detained in America with their three month old baby after they accidentally crossed the border from Canada.

David Connors, 30, and his wife Eileen, 24, told the BBC they are being held in Pennsylvania and feel "traumatised".

The broadcaster reports that the couple claim they were driving on October 3 when, to avoid an animal, they veered onto a small road.

A police officer then pulled them over, told them they were in the US state of Washington and arrested them.

The couple have detailed the "scariest experience of our entire lives" and say they did not realise they had strayed over the US border.

They were stopped by a police officer who they say did not allow them to "turn around" and go back to Canada.

Mrs Connors says: "We will be traumatised for the rest of our lives by what the United States government has done to us."

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the family was in detention at the BFRC facility in Leesport, Pennsylvania.

A spokesman for the agency told the BBC that BFRC "provides a safe and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process".

"When I ask how I am supposed to keep my baby warm in this horrible cold, all they tell me is to put a hat on him," Mrs Connors said in the statement.

"My baby can't wear a hat all the time, he feels uncomfortable with hats and mittens and starts to cry."

Staff, she added, confiscated her son's formula for three days, as well as his teething powder, and would only provide "disgusting" blankets that smelled "like a dead dog".

They say the baby's skin is now rough and blotchy and he appears to have an eye infection.

"We have been treated like criminals here, stripped of our rights, and lied to," Mrs Connors said. "It is not right.

"We have been treated unfairly from day one. It is undoubtedly the worst experience we have ever lived through.

"We have been traumatised and it has even damaged our relationship. No one should have to suffer this kind of treatment."