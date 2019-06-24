Training plan has helped improve services, ScotRail says

ScotRail has said the completion of driver and conductor training in the east of the country has had a positive impact on services, with cancellations in the region at their lowest level in a year.

In Fife, 93.25 per cent of trains met their punctuality target in recent weeks, according to the train operator.

ScotRail outlined a performance improvement plan in March as part of a remedial agreement reached with Transport Scotland.

It followed complaints of cancellations and overcrowding on services in Fife and the Scottish Borders, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon describing ScotRail's performance as "unacceptable".

The operator said on Monday its improvement plans were on track, with more trains running on time, fewer cancellations to services and more seats throughout the country.

ScotRail said it had successfully implemented a timetable change and was scheduled to exceed its commitment of hiring an extra 55 drivers and 30 conductors in 2019.

Operations director David Simpson said: "The successful delivery of our remedial plan remains a priority for everyone at ScotRail and I am delighted to see the progress we have made in such a short period of time.

"We put in a lot of work to identify the areas that would have the most impact for our customers and meeting those commitments is improving punctuality, reducing cancellations and providing more seats throughout the country."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "We welcome the positive progress around performance and the ongoing efforts to ensure this continues, particularly around staff recruitment and training.

"There is still work to be done and we will continue to press ScotRail to deliver the high standards passengers expect and deserve."