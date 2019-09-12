Tragedy as kite surfer dies in accident near Elie, Fife

Have your say

A KITE surfer died after an accident at Largo Bay, a popular water sports venue.

Police said the 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following a major emergency response near Elie, Fife.

Coastguard crews from Leven and Kinghorn and both lifeboats from Anstruther RNLI raced to the scene in an effort to save the man after the alarm was raised around noon (11 Sept).

Police, ambulance and fire crews, including an air ambulance and trauma team, were also dispatched.

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

An air ambulance was dispatched, along with an ambulance service trauma team, to the scene close to Elie Holiday Park.

Local people spoke of hearing dozens of sirens as emergency vehicles raced through East Neuk villages from all directions.

Holidaymakers said the emergency services had gone through the caravan park at Shell Bay in order to reach a more isolated location towards Drumeldrie.

One woman said she counted four ambulances, two coastguard vehicles, four police vehicles and an unmarked SUV, along with fire service vehicles.

Police confirmed the incident had ended in tragedy later in the afternoon.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said its teams received a call at 12.05pm to attend to a patient near Shell Bay.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, our special operations response team, Helimed and a trauma team to the scene,” he added.

Largo Bay is a popular location for water sports, particularly when the wind is blowing from the west as it was yesterday, although kite surfing is still regarded as a minority sport.