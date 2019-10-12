Tragedy as British student dies on study trip to Africa

Have your say

A "bright" and "engaged" undergraduate at one of Britain's top universities has died on a study trip to Africa.

Biology student Caitlin Cole, 20, was visiting Tanzania with the University of York when she passed away on September 24.

Professor Jennifer Potts, head of the university's biology department, said everyone was "deeply saddened" by the news of her death.

"Caitlin came to the University of York in 2017, and from the outset proved herself to be bright and engaged," she said.

"Caitlin's passion for conservation and ecology grew and developed during her studies, galvanised by a field trip to Portugal where she was an active and supportive member of the group.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Caitlin's family and friends at this very sad time."

Prof Potts said this was the fourth field trip to Tanzania to have been undertaken by staff and students in the biology department.

"A group of undergraduate students were studying tropical ecology and conservation in Northern Tanzania," she added.

"Following Caitlin's tragic death, the students decided to remain as a group in Tanzania for the last few days of the trip where they received appropriate support.

"Since their return, the university has provided access to continued support and counselling."

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said staff were offering support to Caitlin's family but did not comment on the circumstances surrounding her death.

An official at Bradford Coroner's Court said the coroner was investigating Caitlin's death to ascertain whether it should go forward to an inquest.

In an obituary notice posted in a local paper today (Fri) Caitlin's family said she was "precious" and "much-loved".

The notice said Requiem Mass would be celebrated at St Anne's Cathedral, Leeds, at 1.30pm on Thursday, October 24, followed by interment in Birstall Churchyard.

It added that her parents Colette and Nick were requesting donations to be made in lieu of flowers for a tree planting project they were planning in Caitlin's memory.

The University of York's biology department is regarded as one of the UK's elite university biological sciences departments.

Its website says Tanzania is one of four locations to which students can go on field courses, giving them chance to "immerse yourself in the incredible ecosystem of the African savannah"