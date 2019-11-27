Tracey swims 10k to raise Doddie cash

Tracey Davidson, the daughter of Galashiels polo legend and newsagent Frater, has raised more than £2,000 for Doddie Weir’s MND charity My Name’5 Doddie.

And she did it the hard way, by taking to the pool in the Olympic pool in London and swimming 10,000m.

Speaking to the Southern last month, Tracey told us she was no sportswoman and had only ever swam a few lengths of the pool at a time, so this was some effort.

After her feat, she said: “Slow and steady wins the race as I got round in just over four and a half hours. I got there in the end!

I’d like to thank all the folk back home in the Borders who supported me.

“I managed to raise £2,010 which is loads more than I ever imagined possible.”

You can still donate to her fundraising page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamtraceyd