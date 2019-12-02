Tracey Emin to stage exhibition of brand new work at Scottish sculpture park

A sculpture park and cultural attraction near Edinburgh Airport which has become host to works by some of Britain’s best-known artists over the last decade has secured a major exhibition of brand new work by Tracey Emin.



The Turner Prize nominee will take over three of the five gallery spaces at Jupiter Artland to display a new collection of paintings and drawings. She will also unveil a new bronze sculpture for its 120-acre grounds.

Tracey Emin will be staging her first major exhibition in Scotland more than a decade when she unveils new work at Jupiter Artland on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

They are already home to more than 35 specially-commissioned works by the likes of Antony Gormley, Charles Jencks, Anish Kapoor, Nathan Coley, Ian Hamilton Finlay, Andy Goldsworthy, Jim Lambie and Cornelia Parker.

Jupiter Artland has also announced that one of Scotland’s leading multi-media artists, Edinburgh-born Rachel Maclean, who famously disguises herself in her work, will be creating a new outdoor installation. Combining film and architecture, it has been commissioned from MacLean, who has represented Scotland at the Venice Biennale, by the Edinburgh Art Festival.

Emin’s Jupiter Artland show, which will run throughout next summer, will be the first major exhibition of her work to be staged in Edinburgh since a retrospective at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in 2008.

The former “enfant terrible” of the British art scene is best known for her autobiographical and confesstional work and issues of sexuality and morality.

Born in London and brought up in Margate, Emin shot to fame in 1997 with a tent personalised with the names of everyone she had ever shared a bed sewn into it. She was nominated for the Turner Prize two years later for her recreation of her unmade bed.

Emin, who works in painting, drawing, video and installation, photography, needlework and sculpture, was elected to the Royal Academy of the Arts in London in 2007. One of her biggest works of art to date, a text piece entitled “I Want My Time With You,” is currently on display at St Pancras International Station in London.

Emin’s Edinburgh exhibition will open in June at Jupiter Artland, which was created by art collectors Robert and Nicky Wilson in the grounds of their 17th century Jacobean manor house, Bonnington House, near Ratho.

Jupiter Artland was shortlisted for the UK’s Museum of the Year prize in 2016 and earlier this year was awarded five-star visitor attraction status by VisitScotland.

Nicky Wilson said: “It is an honour to welcome two distinct and powerful female voices to the collection of Jupiter Artland, building on the provenance of investing in women artists’ careers. The 2020 season holds a multitude of opportunities to engage with new and exciting work in the ever-changing landscape.”