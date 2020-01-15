Toxic candles that could cause carbon monoxide poisoning or asphyxiation are removed from shelves

A candle sold by an American manufacturer has been withdrawn from sale across Europe amid fears that it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning or asphyxiation.

All scents of the DW wood wick candles have been taken off sale by retailers following a warning by the European Union's Rapid Alert System for Non-Food Products (Rapex).

The candles with wooden wicks, which were sold in the UK and Austria, still appear to be on sale in the US through the company's website.

The EU alert said: "The candle releases an excessive amount of smoke. A person could inadvertently breathe in the toxic smoke, which might lead to poisoning or asphyxiation through carbon monoxide exposure."

Its product alert Twitter account added: "This candle may not help you to create a cosy atmosphere at home."

A statement from retailer TK Maxx. which was among the retailers to sell the candle in the UK, urged customers to return the product.

It said: "TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling DW HOME branded candles with wooden wick because the wooden wick may pose a safety risk. DW HOME branded candles without wooden wicks are not affected.

"The affected products were on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores in the UK and ROI between September 2019 and November 2019.

"The safety of our customers is paramount and we are recalling the product as a precaution. If you purchased one of the affected products please stop using it immediately. You can return it to any TK Maxx or Homesense store in the UK or ROI for a full refund."