Tourists win four-figure compensation bid after bedbugs ruin their holiday at 'filthy' Edinburgh guest house

The mum and daughter claim they were bitten by bed bugs from infested bedding

A mum and daughter who sued a ‘filthy’ Edinburgh guest house after claiming they were both bitten by bedbugs which ‘completely spoiled’ their weekend getaway have been awarded more than £1,000 in compensation.

During a sightseeing trip in July 2018 Ildiko Kolosvay, 53, was left with ‘very big, red, and very painful’ welts all over her body after two nights at the now closed Regis Guest House on Gilmore Place while her daughter, Zsophia Anna Dinyesi, 21, was also bitten.

They paid £340 to stay at the hotel.

Last year, Ms Kolosvay, who was visiting the city from her home in London said: “After staying the first night I noticed a big bite on my arm but I had no idea what it was.

"Then after the second night I started to get more and more, and they were becoming large, itchy, and painful.”

Her GP advised her to take antihistamines as she had had an allergic reaction to the bites.

At the time, her daughter said ‘alarm bells’ had started ringing as soon as they arrived, as the rooms looked ‘filthy’.

Speaking about the four-figure sum compensation bid to the Scottish Sun, Ms Kolosvay said: “I’m happy and satisfied by the compensation that was offered to us.

“It was a really difficult case and a terrible experience but we’re glad to be able to now move forward from this.

“I hope this will never happen again.”

Their lawyer Aimee Elder, of Watermans Solicitors, said: “Bed bug bite claims can actually be very difficult to pursue.

"But I am glad that we have been able to step in and provide assistance for Ildiko and her daughter Zsofia in this instance.

“Despite a number of online reviews of the hotel complaining about bedbugs, the hotel continued to deny responsibility.

“What was supposed to be a memorable experience for a mum and daughter turned into a nightmare.”

The Regis is now closed, but its directors operate another guest house, the Braveheart, registered to the same address, 26 Gilmore Place.