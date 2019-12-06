Tourist tax warning for ‘staycation’ Scots

Some of the biggest players in the hotel industry have turned their fire on the Scottish Government over its tourist tax plans amid claims they will create an “added burden” for Scots wanting to holiday at home.

Accor, IHG and Best Western are among the industry giants warning that Scottish families will be “incentivised” to cross the Border to England or fly overseas if ministers press ahead with plans for the UK’s first tourist tax scheme.

They have branded the prospect of a new tourist tax “incomprehensible” in the face of current “turbulence” in the industry and warned that its introduction would be at odds with the country’s reputation as an “open, warm and competitive destination”.

Ministers are expected to introduce legislation next year in the wake of calls from local authorities for powers to manage the impact of the industry.

However, the hotel industry is lobbying for a rethink over suggestions that visitors could have an extra £2 added to their daily accommodation bill. A new open letter to ministers, which is also signed by hotel owners in Crieff, Forres, Argyll and Edinburgh, said the introduction of the tourist tax, which is also known as “transient visitor levy”, had the potential to “damage Scotland’s visitor economy, impose costs on Scottish families and overburden the hotel sector and visitors alike”.

It states: “The tax will bypass day trippers whose local environmental impacts are significant, yet who spend significantly less than overnight visitors to our high streets’ shops and hospitality venues. Crucially, it will be an added burden on Scottish families who holiday domestically, incentivising them to cross the border to England or to fly abroad, hitting local businesses. The plans for this tax need to be stopped to ensure future competitiveness.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We’re committed to enhancing the tourism sector’s economic, social and environmental contributions, as well as empowering communities by devolving more control to councils and making local taxation more progressive.

“The transient visitor levy would not be a national levy – it will be for individual local authorities to decide if they consider it appropriate locally to apply a charge, with any revenues being spent on tourism-related activities. Our consultation on the proposed introduction of a transient visitor levy received more than 1,000 responses from a wide range of individuals and organisations and we will take account of the views expressed before introducing draft legislation next year.”