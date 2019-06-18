Tourist on the Shetland Islands takes hilarious pictures of a Shetland pony - pulling a face

Have your say

A tourist in the Shetland Islands has taken this hilarious picture of a Shetland pony - pulling a face.

Jane Sayliss, 58, and her husband Keith, 60, took a trip to Unst, one of the Shetland Islands, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

But while Keith was out cycling, Jane got out of the camper van in a bid to snap one of the Shetland ponies close by.

When she got to the field, the adorable animal was so inquisitive and funny that the mum-of-three had to get out her phone and take a picture.

Jane, from Sheffield, South Yorks, believes the pony must have been smiling because he thought he was getting "something to eat".

Jane, who works as a medical receptionist, said: "My husband was cycling and I was back up in the camper van.

"I've always wanted a picture of a Shetland pony so when I saw it, I went over to the field and took pictures of it.

"It came towards me and it was as if he was trying to put his nose on my phone.

"The pony was acting as if it was a little dog wanting attention.

"He was trying to figure out what I was doing.

"He was really friendly.

"It must have thought I was giving it something to eat.

"I'm so happy with how the picture came out, he was really cheery."

The Shetland pony is a British breed of pony originating in the Shetland Isles of Scotland.

They have a heavy coat and short legs, and are considered quite intelligent