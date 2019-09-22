Tourist drowns while proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania

An American tourist died while proposing to his girlfriend underwater during a holiday to Tanzania.

Video footage shows Steven Weber diving underwater to ask his partner Kenesha Antoine to marry him.

The couple were staying at the Manta Resort, off Pemba Island.

Ms Antoine confirmed Mr Weber's death in a Facebook post, said he "never emerged from those depths".

The BBC reports that a spokespersom from the The Manta Resort confirmed that Mr Weber "tragically drowned while free diving alone outside the underwater room" on Thursday afternoon.

"It is with the deepest regret that we inform that a fatal accident occurred at The Manta Resort on Thursday 19 September, 2019," the resort said in a statement.

Matthew Saus, CEO of the resort, said "everyone is shaken to the core" by Mr Weber's death.

The broadcaster reported that Mr Weber and Ms Antoine had booked four nights at the resort's underwater room and he made his proposal on the third day of their stad.

Mr Weber was from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In the video, he holds a note against the cabin's glass window as Ms Antoine watches on.

In her Facebook post, Ms Antoine said "We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable," she wrote.

"I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together."

The US Department of State said it is aware of the death of a US citizen in Tanzania, in East Africa.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a spokesperson said. "We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."