Torrential flash floods in Edinburgh leave devastating trail of destruction

A family of six have been left with no income and others made homeless after flash floods swept away a restaurant and adjoining flats, The Evening News can reveal.

A bizarre flash flood on June 24 that left parts of Edinburgh deluged by torrential rain while other parts remained completely untouched, caused massive structural damage to the foundations of several adjoining properties on Longstone Road on the banks of the Murray Burn.

Houses at the area of 42 Longstone Road beside The Longstone Inn where houses have been deemed unsafe due to them slipping into the river below after recent heavy rain

The Burn, which feeds into the Water of Leith, was unable to cope when half a month’s worth of rain fell in just three hours in the west of Edinburgh.

Two days later part of the wall fell down, leaving some residents at the flats homeless and the Rahman family, owners of Jaflong take away with no income.

Hasima Rahman has owned the shop with her husband for more than 12 years.

The couple, who have four children aged from seven to 18, were at home when they got a call from the shop.

Mrs Rahman said: "We got a big shock. Suddenly they phoned from the shop and said it was broken. It was pouring rain. The police and council came and were checking it out.

out.

“The police said there’s loads of damage at the back and we have to close. We tidied up everything and got out. Then they put up barriers.

“On Wednesday a big lump fell, the wall fell, everything fell. It was massive – even the flats are damaged. One has gone completely.”

The Rahmans don’t know how long it will be until they can reopen. With no other source of income to support their four children, Mr Rahman is trying to get a job.

Mrs Rahman said: “My husband was so upset about it. It’s a lot of stress on the family, we’ve got no jobs. It’s really worrying. My husband is now looking for a job.

“We are very worried. We don’t know anything; what’s the damage, how bad it is, what’s going to happen.”

The family employs two drivers at the shop, who have also been left unemployed.

When the building collapsed, it fell into the water and surrounding businesses were concerned the river would flood.

Dianne Johnstone runs Short and Curly’s barbers in the building next door. So far her building has not been affected but she doesn’t know how long that will last.

She said: “The stuff all went into the water. I thought it would block it and the water would come up to us. But they brought a digger and moved everything so we should be okay.

“There’s a crack in the gable end and you can see the roof starting to buckle. I can’t see them saving it and I don’t know how they’re going to bring it down without damaging my building.

“The damage is just bizarre. It was just a small hole but everyone had to get out of their houses. Then the stairs gave way and the rest of the building came down.”

Last Monday, the City of Edinburgh Council cut off the services to the building and made the area safe. They held a meeting last week so all the owners could meet and start working together.