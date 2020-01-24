Top award for West Lothian’s environmental health team

West Lothian Council’s Environmental Health team was named best performing Environmental Health team in the UK at the 2019 Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE) awards, held recently.

The team were also finalists in the most improved service category of the awards. These awards are made by APSE as part of the annual benchmarking information submitted by local authorities throughout the UK.

The council’s Environmental Health team cover a variety of public health and safety regulatory duties, for example – food safety, workplace safety, public health, housing, noise, air quality, water quality and safety, pest control and animal control.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “Congratulations to our dedicated Environmental Health team on this prestigious national award. To be recognised as the best performing service in the UK by APSE demonstrates the excellent service the team offers on behalf of local residents.”

The benchmarking information compares local authorities costs, service delivery and outputs in a number of different areas. The APSE performance measures allows comparison between councils across a range of factors including customer satisfaction, enforcement activities and service costs.

Environmental Health and Trading Standards manager Craig Smith said: “We are delighted with this award, which is the culmination of continuous improvements in service delivery over recent years.

“The award was achieved thanks to the dedication and hard work of our officers, as we continue to achieve a high level of service, while being one of lowest costing Environmental Health teams in the UK.”

APSE chief executive Paul O’Brien said: “With the ongoing pressures on council finances now is not the time to let up on the need for effective performance management.

“By using the hard evidence of data collected across the largest voluntary benchmarking service in UK local councils, we know that these winners and finalists in the APSE Performance Networks Awards 2019 are amongst the best in local government.”