Tom Gilzean funeral: Pictures show poignant moments before Edinburgh war veteran and charity hero was laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners lined Princes Street and applauded as the funeral cortege of Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean passed along the city thoroughfare today.

The war veteran and charity hero, who raised over £1million for numerous causes in his lifetime, was buried in a special tartan casket following his funeral at St Mary's Catholic Cathedral​. During the service, Archbishop Leo Cushley described the 99-year-old as an 'extraordinary man' and referred to his relentless fundraising on Edinburgh's streets by calling him 'an ornament of Edinburgh'.

Around 300 mourners turned out, some wearing tartan, to St Mary's Catholic Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon to pay their repects to 99-year-old Tom, who passed away in early November.

The war veteran and charity hero had raised over 1million for numerous causes in his lifetime.

Mourners applauded while many placed roses on the front of the hearse.

