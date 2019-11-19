Tom Gilzean funeral: Pictures show poignant moments before Edinburgh war veteran and charity hero was laid to rest
Hundreds of mourners lined Princes Street and applauded as the funeral cortege of Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean passed along the city thoroughfare today.
The war veteran and charity hero, who raised over £1million for numerous causes in his lifetime, was buried in a special tartan casket following his funeral at St Mary's Catholic Cathedral. During the service, Archbishop Leo Cushley described the 99-year-old as an 'extraordinary man' and referred to his relentless fundraising on Edinburgh's streets by calling him 'an ornament of Edinburgh'.
1. Applause for Tom
