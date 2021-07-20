Rescue teams sent out after a male paraglider crashed near the summit of Tinto Hill in South Lanarkshire (Photo: Moffat Mountain Rescue Team).

Police Scotland requested the help of Moffat Mountain Rescue team (MRT) shortly after 3pm on Tuesday to recover a male paraglider who had crashed near the summit of Tinto Hill in South Lanarkshire

The Moffat MRT team responded with 3 vehicles and 16 team members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sottish Ambulance Service, a HM Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 and the Police Scotland MRT also attended the scene.

The rescue helicopter was able to land near the casualty and recover him to the helicopter.

The paraglider was then transferred by the helicopter to a landing area near the Tinto car park.

He was taken to hospital via a land ambulance.

A coastguard helicopter attended the incident near Tinto Hill (Photo: Moffat Mountain Rescue Team).

A Moffat MRT spokesperson said: “The team wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Moffat MRT have asked people to like and share their recent callout to raise awareness for the work they do.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.