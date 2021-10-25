Timothy, 23, was last seen in Old Shettleston Road in the east end of the city on Monday October 11, at around 8.45pm.

On Friday, October 22, at around 4am, a body was discovered in the water next to Glasgow Green, with Police Scotland confirming it to be the student who attended the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday evening the Association of Malawians in Scotland (AMS) launched the Go Fund Me page with a target of £8,000 to assist Timothy’s mother, Norah Chiwaula McLintock, with funeral expenses to repatriate his body back to Malawi.

Within 12 hours the fundraiser had reached over £1,800 with almost 100 donors.

A statement on the page reads: “His ageing grandmother would like to see Timothy for the last time and would like to bury him in Malawi.

"If everyone can just contribute a little, it will be a great help in these incredibly sad times.

Timothy Chiwaula: Fundraiser launched to support family of student who died in Glasgow.

"AMS wishes to ask you all to please help in raising funds for Norah so that she can take the body of her loved son to his final resting place in Malawi.

"As Malawians in Scotland, we are saddened in the manner Timothy's life has been taken from us and we will miss Timo's love of life.

"Timo will be missed by his fellow students at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and all those who were close to him.”

You can support and donate to the fundraiser here.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.