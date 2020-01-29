Ticket resale site StubHub warned over consumer law breach fears

The CMA has ordered ticket resale firm StubHub to make changes to its website amid concerns that it is breaking consumer law.

The body is concerned that the firm is not complying with commitments it made to clean up its site following an earlier investigation - such as failing to adequately warn people that tickets may not get them into an event, using misleading messages about ticket availability and failing to ensure people know exactly where they will sit in a venue, among other issues.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: "StubHub had previously committed to make important changes to the information on its site, so anyone buying a ticket would know what they were getting before parting with their money. It’s therefore unacceptable that we have now found these concerns.

"We have demanded swift action to resolve these problems and are pleased that StubHub has said it will make changes in response. We will closely monitor the firm’s efforts and, if it does not quickly implement changes that satisfy us, we will take further action - potentially through the courts."

He added: "As we continue to examine these consumer cases, it is now imperative that the CMA is given stronger powers to rule on whether a company has broken the law and impose fines if needed. We will continue to work with the Government on the most effective way to achieve this."

A separate CMA investigation is ongoing into viagogo’s anticipated purchase of StubHub from eBay. In November, Eric Baker, founder and chief executive of Viagogo, announced that the company had acquired StubHub for £3.15 billion - more than a decade after he founded StubHub while in business school at Stanford University in the US.